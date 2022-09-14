The twelfth Junction Arts Festival kicked off on Wednesday night offering attendees food, art, music and more.
Doors to the Opening Night Party opened at 6pm, with the event featuring Melbourne band Sex on Toast and DJ Rowdy Boi - aka Reece Kovak from Hobart.
Junction Arts Festival chairperson Liz Frankham said they are expecting upwards of 15,000 people across five days and four nights,
"We're hoping to have pre-pandemic numbers because we're now free to be able to do that sort of stuff," she said.
It will be a special festival this year for Ms Frankham, as it will be her last in the role, having spent eight years as chairperson.
On Wednesday night, Ms Frankham said the square was "lit up for the first time in its magnificent array of colours".
She said it was a great time for people to get out and enjoy themselves in the community.
"We've all had to endure so much around the pandemic," Ms Frankham said.
"It's just a bit of freedom and fun this year because it's been so hard on everybody around events and festivals. And so we're just encouraging everybody to come down and enjoy."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
