The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Music, food and arts on the menu for Launceston's Junction Arts Festival

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noemi Barbara with her duaghter Effie, 4 were at their first festival. Picture by Alison Foletta

The twelfth Junction Arts Festival kicked off on Wednesday night offering attendees food, art, music and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.