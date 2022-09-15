Launceston development league skipper Liam Canny says his group will take confidence from their final-quarter fightback against Clarence a fortnight ago.
The Blues face the Roos in the big dance at UTAS Stadium on Saturday after falling two points short in their qualifying final.
They narrowed the margin after being down by 28 points at three-quarter-time.
"The belief is there that even if we are down at three-quarter time on grand final day we can bounce back and potentially win," Canny said.
"I remember early in the year, we were down by 40 points (against Clarence) and came back and only lost by seven. If we play four quarters of footy, we've got the chance to win on the weekend."
The 19-year-old said ball movement was one area the Blues would look to improve.
"When we played in the first final we were sort of playing into their hands so if we just play our style of footy we should be right," he said.
Launceston scored a hard-fought win against North Hobart last weekend.
They stormed home for 27-point victory after leading by a goal at the final change.
"We were down at half-time by four points and a few boys were a bit nervous but we got over the line pretty comfortably in the end," Canny said.
What was the turning point?
"Coming out after half-time the boys just lifted in spirit," he said.
"We knew what was on the line - getting a spot in the D-league grand final for the third year in a row."
Canny feels Saturday's encounter will be a chance for redemption after the Roos defeated Launceston by 14 points in last year's decider.
"They won last year and it was probably a little bit embarrassing for us," he said.
"We've played four games against them and they've won three of the four so redemption is definitely on the cards."
Forward Jett Maloney was a standout with five majors last weekend.
"Hopefully he can bring the same sort of contribution he did on the weekend to grand final day," Canny said.
Tiernan McCormack is another one to watch out for on Saturday.
"He's just competitive and being in the ruck, he can put it on a platter for the mids which we don't complain about," Canny said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.