The administration of waste recovery in the state's North looks set to be steered away from a collaborative multi-council approach.
At Meander Valley's council meeting this week, a motion was passed to consider a new governance arrangement for the Northern Tasmanian Waste Management Group.
They became the sixth out of seven member councils to back the transfer of the group's hosting, administration, and secretarial work away from the City of Launceston.
The council held that leadership role since 2007, when the NTWMG was established to combat a lack of State Government waste recovery policy or leadership.
If approved by the last remaining council - Dorset - the move would see Launceston-based natural resource management organisation - NRM North - take the reins of the group.
NRM's chief executive Jo Fearman said she was pleased the organisation's capability to deliver multi-stakeholder programs, with independent and transparent management, had been recognised.
"We look forward to working with stakeholders in northern Tasmania on resource recovery initiatives, pending a final decision on the Northern Tasmanian Waste Management governance model," she said.
The model Ms Fearman mentioned was initially created following the introduction of a state-wide landfill levy, which threatened the NTWMG's current structure.
The group already had a voluntary levy, which had reached $7.50 per tonne as of 2019, and was projected to reach $10 in 2023.
However, the Waste and Recourse Recovery Act - actioned in July - meant the levy was raised to $20, with an increase to $40 set for 2024, and then $60 in 2026.
Local Government of Tasmania Association chief officer Dion Lester said the purpose of the increased levy was to decline landfill disposal of about 210,000 tonnes per annum by 2031.
CoL's Sustainability officer Michael Attard said the current administration model of NTWMG - when being hosted by the council - only provided for efficient use of resources when the voluntary fee was $2 per tonne.
"As the value of the programs increased, the efficiencies created by hosting at CoL diminished," he said.
"The CoL, as the operator of the second largest landfill in the State, will be seeking grant funding opportunities for improved resource recovery which creates a potential for the two functions, managing NTWMG and operating the Launceston Waste Centre, to be in conflict."
At a CoL council meeting in August - when councillors also voted to consider a new governance arrangement - Cr Hugh McKenzie said moving the waste management into an independent body like NRM "made sense".
"It's a pity in some ways, because I think our office does a fantastic job in the waste management aspect of it, but I know they'll still be involved," he said.
"The reality of it is that this is probably a sensible way to go given the new changes at a state level."
