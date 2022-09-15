Star midfielder Brodie Palfreyman is among a group of Launceston players chasing their third TSL premiership on the trot.
The Blues take on Kingborough at UTAS Stadium.
The 23-year-old said it was a great spot to be in.
"I've been pretty lucky the last few years to be in this position so I'm really looking forward to the challenge on Saturday," he said.
While getting the three-peat is a possibility, he said the Blues would just focus on the task at hand.
"It'd be nice to have that to our name but at the moment we'll just try to not think about those things and control what we can control and hopefully come Saturday we can lift the cup up and say that," he said.
He can't wait to run out on the UTAS turf.
"I love it, we trained there on Monday night and had a very solid session and the deck compared to Windsor Park at the moment is a lot better," he said.
While he's been part of the success it hasn't come without setbacks.
He had a shoulder reconstruction.
"It's been frustrating the last couple of years when you know you should be going better but you had to put the work and time (into recovery)," he said.
"Coach Mitch (Thorp) has been pretty good with me with the off-season program and building that strength back up and it's nice to be getting back to some good footy."
The experienced onballer feels he's come back stronger from his injury.
He said he was always learning from the likes of captain Jobi Harper and Fletcher Seymour.
Palfreyman rates Kingborough's midfield highly and looks forward to the battle in the engine room.
"It's really good to go head to head with guys like Kieran Lovell who has played at the top level (AFL)," he said.
"You take some tips and tricks off them as you learn throughout the day when you're playing on them. They're probably up there with the best midfield in the competition so it'd be good to go head to head."
The Blues beat Kingborough by 91 points in their qualifying final.
Does Palfreyman anticipate the Tigers will throw up something different in the midfield?
"We've spoken a little bit about it but we're set on what we can control inside our four walls," he said.
"But I wouldn't be surprised if something different is thrown at us, that's for sure. So we'll prepare for that on Saturday."
He praised defender and vice-captain Alec Wright who has grown in stature at the club this year.
"Alec really started developing from the pre-season before last and we always knew he was going to be a very good player," Palfreyman said.
"With his leadership, everyone looks up to him.
"He controls the back-six, he's going well and I reckon he'll be a future leader for years to come at this club."
Palfreyman is upbeat about the Blues' future.
"We've got James Leake and Bailey Gillow coming through but also guys in the D-League like Tiernan McCormack - he played most of the year (with us) as well," he said.
"I think the future is in pretty good hands at Launnie footy club."
