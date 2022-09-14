Long-time teammates George Bailey and James Faulkner have been announced as the latest inductees into Cricket Tasmania's Field of Fame.
Recognising significant contributions of cricket players representing Tasmania, the Field of Fame already includes Tasmania's first ever Sheffield Shield team from the 1977-78 season plus Luke Butterworth, Xavier Doherty, Alex Doolan, Brett Geeves and Ben Hilfenhaus.
Born and raised in Launceston, Bailey was one of the most experienced state cricketers, with a decade of experience before he made his international debut.
Bailey became the first man since Dave Gregory in 1877, to captain an Australian side on debut in any format when he was named Australian Twenty20 captain in 2012.
He went on to represent Australia in all three formats, playing 125 games, including as a part of Australia's unchanged XI in the 2013-14 whitewash Ashes series.
Across 90 One-Day International outings, Bailey notched 3044 runs at an average of 40.58 and an impressive strike rate of 83.15. Bailey also stood in as Australia's one-day captain on multiple occasions, including at the start of Australia victorious home ICC Cricket World Cup campaign in 2015.
Another Launceston-born prodigy, bowling all-rounder Faulkner lived up to his reputation of being a prolific cricketing talent from a young age. This culminated in him being named player of the match in the 2015 ICC World Cup final - a tournament Australia won in front of an adoring home crowd when Faulkner was just 24 years old.
In Faulkner's breakout 2010-11 season, he took 36 wickets at an impressive 17.72. He followed this with tallies of 36 and 39 wickets respectively in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
Faulkner made his Australian debuts in 2011-12 (T20), 2012-13 (ODI) and 2013 (Test) all within an 18-month period.
He went on to play 94 matches for his country across all formats.
Faulkner was also awarded the Ricky Ponting Medal for the Tasmanian Tigers' player of the season for three consecutive seasons from 2010-11 to 2012-13.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
