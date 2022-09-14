The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Food

Launceston's newest restaurant Eleven has moved away from its Indian food origins towards Italian/Aussie fusion

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleven Bar co-owner Sukhdeep Singh has revived Bengal Tiger as a modern bar-restaurant but retained its seafood focus. Picture Ben Seeder

Eleven, Launceston's newest bar-restaurant in Charles Street, is confusingly, nowhere near 11 Charles Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.