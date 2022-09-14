Eleven, Launceston's newest bar-restaurant in Charles Street, is confusingly, nowhere near 11 Charles Street.
Chuckling, the restaurant's co-owner, Sukhdeep Singh, said the name relates to the postcode of the area in Punjab, India, from where he hails.
Mr Singh, who bought out the owner of the Bengal Tiger earlier this year, may have deep roots to India, but he has decided to branch away from subcontinent cuisine in his new venture.
After weeks of redecorating and refurbishing, including the addition of a bar, he has reopened as a fusion Australian/Italian bar restaurant, offering everything from curries, pasta to American-style burgers - as well as a tipple of choice.
The venue now has the look of a modern dining room and cocktail bar, and whereas Bengal Tiger specialised in Indian seafood dishes, the new menu is a mix of Australian and Italian pasta and pizza dishes, including a fair dose of seafood.
"I worked at Bengal Tiger with the previous owner, but my experience is more in Australian cuisine and Italian cuisine," Mr Singh said.
His background in western cooking, combined with what he saw as a glut of Indian restaurants in the city, caused him to make the change, he said.
"In Launceston there are already maybe 20 Indian restaurants at my fingertips ... so I decided an Italian and Australian mix."
If the reviews on Google are any indication, it has been a successful decision so far - in its few short weeks of operation, Eleven has accumulated 14 reviews averaging a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
The dishes on the menu range from pastas, including meatball bolognaise, chicken and bacon carbonara, to pumpkin and spinach risottos, halloumi salads, and salt and lemon pepper calamari with chilli lime aioli.
Never having run a restaurant before, Mr Singh said he is fast learning the ropes of the business, but is struggling with the rising cost of rent, electricity and even insurance.
"When we started rent was $5000 per month ... now it is $5400. And electricity has gone up 40 percent," he said.
