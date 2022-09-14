The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Special Olympics Australia National Games is coming to Launceston, and needs volunteers

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:53am, first published 3:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Special Olympics Australia National Games needs the community to roll up its sleeves and lend a hand. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The countdown to the Special Olympics Australia National Games is on, with hundreds of athletes set to arrive in Launceston next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.