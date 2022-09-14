The countdown to the Special Olympics Australia National Games is on, with hundreds of athletes set to arrive in Launceston next month.
Over 700 athletes will come to the Apple Isle to compete over five days across ten different sports, including athletics, basketball, boccia, and gymnastics.
This year is Launceston tennis player Nick Heames's third event, and he said he was excited for it to be hosted in Tasmania.
"I can't wait to play on home court and see how I go," he said.
"If you get a chance, please come on down and watch tennis, or bowling, or swimming. It'd be great to have a lot of support around, and go Tassie."
Volunteer manager Emilee Freeman said the community support was overwhelming, with people travelling from interstate to volunteer, and locals also giving up their time.
But she said the event still needed more volunteers, particularly from October 18 until 20, with approximately 100 shifts to be filled.
Ms Freeman said people didn't need to have experience to volunteer.
"We just want people who have a big smile on their face and are willing to cheer and clap at the right times," she said.
"Game Changers are what we call our volunteers because they literally help us change the games and make them even more incredible.
"What is so unique about the Special Olympics is that it is about more than just sport ... we've got this incredible community, so even when people are busy and things feel a bit stressful, everyone still supports and cheers each other on."
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the Olympics was an exciting opportunity for Launceston and would boost the local economy. He urged people to get involved.
"We are the best city in Australia, we want to showcase that, and we need the volunteers to help us to do that," he said.
"We got some great athletes in this state and in the city, and we just want to see them do well and I wish them well."
The Special Olympics Australia National Games runs from October 17 until October 21.
To sign up to volunteer, head to the Special Olympics website and click "get involved".
