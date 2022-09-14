A new car showroom is set to replace a recently demolished century-old Launceston home, according to development plans currently open for public consultation.
Earlier this year, the 1900s home on Wellington Street - which was previously listed on the 2007 Heritage Study list of Places of Local Significance for Launceston - was demolished.
Now, new designs set to come before the City of Launceston council outline plans for a Jackson SsangYong and Volkswagen dealership on the site.
Currently, there is the Jackson Motor Company on Wellington Street, which is one of several dealerships across Tasmania owned by Errol Stewart.
The house and land sold for around $670,000 in January this year.
Before construction can begin, however, the location will need to be approved for demolition of existing workshop and construction of a new showroom and replacement of signage, as well as change of use from residential to bulky goods sales
The public notice for this development is open for comment until Wednesday, September 21.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
