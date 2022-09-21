Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car
When it comes to character homes, in idyllic locations, few can beat this West Launceston beauty.
Named 'Westfield' and built in 1889 by the local policeman, this is a home that offers a real piece of local history.
Outside, you'll be hard placed to a more picturesque cottage.
Boasting three or four bedrooms, allowing you to adapt the floorplan to suite your needs, this home is tucked away on one of West Launceston's most adorable streets.
Inside you'll find Tasmanian hardwood flooring, a bespoke timber kitchen, original fretwork and features, wood heaters and high ceilings to name but a few features.
Step into the garden and you will love the private sanctuary with a decking to relax on and space for the kids and pets to explore.
This space is framed by mature fruit trees, including feijoas, and is complimented by an amazing workshop space in the backyard.
With a carport and on-street parking, a quiet location and just a stone's throw from the local hospital, this home represents an incredible opportunity.
Ideally positioned within walking distance to the West Launceston Primary School, shops, transport and the city, this home represents a stunning opportunity.
With public transport at the end of the street, leave the car at home and enjoy the best of city living in one of the most peaceful settings.
