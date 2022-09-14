The Examiner
Australian Education Unions Tasmania branch speaks out about statewide teacher shortage

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
September 14 2022 - 5:00am
Education union furious about rejected intervention request

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has told the state's education union he will not intervene on negotiations with the department regarding teacher shortages and untenable workloads.

