As the 50th anniversary of Piping Lane's Melbourne Cup win approaches, it's fitting that a horse carrying the same colours is showing winning form in Tasmania.
Former New South Wales gelding Right Hook broke his maiden status last week and will try for back-to-back wins in the Class 1 Handicap at Spreyton on Sunday.
Trainer Michael Trinder, son of Piping Lane's late owner Ray Trinder, bought Right Hook online for only $4000.
"He'd had six runs without saluting but I watched a couple of them and one in particular looked reasonable so I thought he might be suited here," Trinder explained.
"But I didn't know what to think of him after riding him work.
"I made a comment to someone that he was the worst horse I'd ridden.
"He wouldn't go straight and one minute he'd be pulling and the next he'd be back trotting and off the bridle. He had no direction in what he was doing.
"But I now think he's probably just a late maturer and has taken a while to go forward.
"He ended up winning two trials before his first start for me so he's come to the party."
Trinder said that while he didn't think Right Hook was overly talented "he is very genuine.
"What ability he's got, he's quite willing to give," the trainer said.
"He races on the speed and keeps whacking away and, although he's up to 1650m on Sunday, he should acquit himself reasonably well."
Trinder said it was pleasing to see the horse carry Piping Lane's colours to victory and continue his more than 30-year association with jockey Dianne Parish.
"I said after he won the other day that we're probably the oldest combination in Australia - a 55-year-old jockey and 73-year-old trainer."
Piping Lane, trained by George Hanlon and ridden by John Letts, won the Melbourne Cup in 1972 at 40-1.
It was the first time the race had been run over 3200m, almost 19m shorter than the original two miles.
One of Tasmanian harness racing's most successful participants, Eric Fleming, died last week aged 85.
Fleming was a noted breeder, studmaster and trainer whose involvement in the industry started in 1971.
His achievements were formally recognised in 2007 when he was awarded the Edgar Tatlow Medal, the industry's highest honour.
Fleming's first stallion Lord Setay, established a high strike-rate of winners-to-runners but, it was after moving to Lachlan in 1981, that the breeder achieved his greatest success.
His stallions included Kotare Knight (sire of Australian Derby winner Halyer, Lady Allora and Milady), and Cognac Hanover (sire of more than 200 winners including dual Tasmanian horse of the year Mountain Glory).
Fleming was also in the upper echelon of Tasmanian trainers, twice finishing third on premiership behind Barrie Rattray and Neville Webberley.
The best horses he prepared included Shiver Me Timbers, Timbuctoo and Smooth Rocket.
He was a past president and life member of the New Norfolk Pacing Club and was instrumental in forming the Tasmanian Standardbred Breeders Association.
Hall Of Fame pacer Flashing Red, a winner of more than $2 million in stakemoney, has died aged 25.
The horse had his first 60 starts in Tasmania for owner-trainer Eric Blomquist, who had bought him privately as a yearling, and won several feature races including the 2002 Devonport Cup.
As a rising six-year-old he was sold to Queensland and went on to win two New Zealand Cups, the Auckland Cup and two heats of the 2006 Inter-Dominion in Hobart.
He finished fourth, only 2.6m from the winner Blacks A Fake, in the Inter-Dominion final which to this day remains the richest ever conducted.
Flashing Red raced until he was 10 and finished an illustrious career with 38 wins and 57 placings from 171 starts.
He contested 23 group 1 races and was placed twice in both the A G Hunter Cup and Victoria Cup.
At the time of his retirement, he was only the second Tasmanian horse to reach $2 million in earnings, behind champion galloper Sydeston.
In 2008, Flashing Red was inducted into the Queensland Harness Racing Hall Of Fame and he joined the Tasmanian equivalent in 2014.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.