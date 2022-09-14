The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police charge Wynyard teen with burglary and stealing counts

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:31am, first published 1:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police charge NW teen with burglary and stealing counts

Police have charged a 19-year-old Wynyard man over multiple alleged burglary and stealing offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.