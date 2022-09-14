Police charge NW teen with burglary and stealing counts

Police have charged a 19-year-old Wynyard man over multiple alleged burglary and stealing offences.
They said the charges related to unlocked cars and a shed at Wynyard.
Police said Burnie CIB detectives executed a search warrant at Wynyard on Tuesday.
"A man was later arrested and charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of stealing," they said.
The man was bailed to appear in the Burnie Magistrates Court on November 15.
"It is a timely reminder of the importance of locking vehicles when they are not in use, to avoid becoming an easy target," police said.
"All targeted vehicles on this occasion were left unlocked."
Police said they would like to thank people who provided information.
Anyone with further information was asked to contact Burnie CIB on 131 444.
