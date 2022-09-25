There's just so many. Probably I'd say when all the GC rivals ganged up and attacked me in the 2017 (Critérium du) Dauphiné. That was probably one of the best seasons of my career and I just remember not having a team around me and having to do all the work for myself but I think I put up a good fight. I remember even the Team Sky staff at the side of the road were cheering me on. Eventually winning that race in 2021 was probably my proudest victory because, outside Grand Tours, that's the one you want to try and win and I had always been so close and could have won in 2017. But it's a professional sport - that's how it is. It's the lead-in to the Tour and other teams don't want you going to the Tour confident so they're prepared to try and put you in your place.