Tasmanian Richie Porte looks back on his WorldTour cycling career

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 25 2022 - 6:30am
Richie Porte has begun his retirement with a family holiday to Cornwall including a visit to the other Launceston. Picture supplied

Richie Porte has revealed how close his cycling career came to ending on a wet mountainside in the 2017 Tour de France.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

