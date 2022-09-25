Richie Porte has revealed how close his cycling career came to ending on a wet mountainside in the 2017 Tour de France.
The worst crash of the Tasmanian pro rider's career saw him fall from his bike at more than 70kmh on a descent into Chambery, smashing into a rock wall and breaking his collarbone and pelvis.
In a wide-ranging interview reflecting on his 13-year WorldTour achievements, the 37-year-old father-of-two said Sunday, July 9, 2017, was a pivotal day in his life as well as his cycling career.
"When you lay on the side of a mountain with paramedics asking if you can wiggle your toes - that's definitely the lowlight," he said.
"Not for one second did I think what it might have meant for the race - when something like that happens you realise that cycling is just a game.
"It was a big crash and to be honest I was never the same after that. It was quite traumatic and something you never quite erase from your memory."
Porte went on to achieve his best result - a Tour de France podium - three years later to cap off a success-strewn career which also included victories in most of Europe's major week-long stage races.
Ending his final season when the Tour of Britain ended prematurely due to the Queen's death earlier this month, the INEOS Grenadiers workhorse has since been enjoying an extended family holiday in the UK which included a visit to his home town Launceston's namesake in Cornwall.
Confessing he has been ready for retirement for five years, Porte admitted he may have left the star-studded Team Sky too soon in 2016, potentially killing off his best chance of a Grand Tour victory.
"They're hard to win if you're not in a team like Sky and just the list of riders they had at the time. If I had stayed, I might have had the chance to lead a Giro or Tour team and maybe won, but hey-ho."
Best thing about retirement?
I've been ready for it for five years and now it's finally here. Cycling has given me so much but it's also started to take away too. My kids are getting older and I'm constantly saying 'goodbye' to them. They are now the centre of my universe, not riding a bike.
Post-retirement meal?
Fish and chips with a beer. And that's become my staple diet ever since.
What will you miss most?
Training. I still really enjoy riding a bike especially in the mountains around the back of Monaco. That was one thing that I never found a chore. I fell out of love more with racing.
Best moment on a bike?
Any victory, even something like winning again on Willunga at Tour Down Under because there's so much pressure on you to do it from other people and yourself. And stage 20 of the 2020 Tour de France to La Planche des Belles Filles knowing in that last kilometre that I had finally made the Tour podium was pretty special. And then celebrating it with the anti-doping control officers! They have a job to do but were happy for me and pretty cool about it.
Worst?
Toughest day?
There's just so many. Probably I'd say when all the GC rivals ganged up and attacked me in the 2017 (Critérium du) Dauphiné. That was probably one of the best seasons of my career and I just remember not having a team around me and having to do all the work for myself but I think I put up a good fight. I remember even the Team Sky staff at the side of the road were cheering me on. Eventually winning that race in 2021 was probably my proudest victory because, outside Grand Tours, that's the one you want to try and win and I had always been so close and could have won in 2017. But it's a professional sport - that's how it is. It's the lead-in to the Tour and other teams don't want you going to the Tour confident so they're prepared to try and put you in your place.
Best teammate?
I've just had so many. I've been lucky to ride with some of the best teams in the history of the sport and the standout would have to be Sky back in the day. But I think Mads Pedersen was probably my best teammate. He believed more in me in 2020 than I did in myself. He was the youngest world champion at the time and a big, powerful fella. It was a case of a 23-year-old taking his 35-year-old son out for a race. I've ridden with Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, the Schleck brothers - some absolute legends - but, for me, it was Mads. He was brilliant.
Funniest rival?
You always struggle when you're trying to beat someone to be friends as well knowing that when you flick the switch you are going to inflict pain on them. But I always got along with most. Probably Simon Gerrans. He's quite a serious guy and we went hammer and tongs with each other at Tour Down Under. But we'd be having good chats about each other's families just before we went for it. He's one of my best friends on a bike now but I actually despised him in the early Australian races. We're totally different style of riders.
Most annoying roomie?
Rohan Dennis is one of my best mates but he never stopped complaining about my snoring - the cheek of him! It's sometimes good to have your own room but it can get boring having three weeks by yourself and it's also nice to have a roommate to bounce stuff off. Froomey and I would talk about race scenarios.
Biggest regret?
Favourite race?
The Tour de France. The stress and pressure was horrible but the Tour is just huge. In Australia, we think Aussie rules and the MCG is big but we were getting 10 times that on some of those big mountain stages and also when the Tour started in Yorkshire in 2014 but cycling just does not have the profile in Australia that it does in Europe.
Biggest influence?
My old coach Tim Kerrison. He was awesome. He was involved in swimming and rowing in the Australian Olympic organisation then came to Team Sky and revolutionised the sport. Nobody did cool downs until he came along and said 'Why is that?' He changed a sport with a lot of tradition to the science it is now. Another unsung guy who hides from the limelight but also comes from Launceston is Leigh Bryan. Probably noone in Launceston knows that much about him but he's worked in Moto GP and Superbikes and coached some of the biggest guys in cycling and is now a coach with INEOS and runs the Monaco base. He has always been in the background for me as a voice of reason. It would be such an asset for Australian sport if they could entice him back there.
What was your Plan B?
I did not really have one. If you spoke to my teachers from St Pat's, they would say I never really applied myself but I kind of knew this was my calling and I would make a career out of it because that's what I wanted to do. I've often thought what my Plan B was and I'd probably still be working at the pool. I did think about joining the police so I still might do 'a Grenda'.
Biggest sacrifice?
Moving to the other side of the world. I reckon I'm the only person to move from Hadspen to Monaco via Tuscany. That was quite a culture shock and I now have it in reverse when I come back to Aus. But I've enjoyed my time in Europe. There are bits of Australia I miss and there will be bits of Europe as well. I would be happy in either place.
What are you most looking forward to?
A normal life, weekends, taking Luca to play round-ball football, being there for my kids, enjoying mornings, looking outside when the rain is coming sideways into the house and not having to frock up on a bike in it.
Best lesson learned?
As the Brits say 'Just crack on and get on with it'. I wasted a lot of energy worrying about what people wrote or thought and in the end it did not matter. You just do what you do. One year at the Tour, (Sky boss) Dave Brailsford told us: 'If it's not happening on this bus, it's not happening' and that was spot on. I should have been like a horse with blinkers my whole career and ignored the stuff around the sides.
Message for your Tasmanian fan club?
It's always been nice to get back to Tasmania. The amount of people who would tell me they stayed up to watch the Tour. For every car that did not like you being on the road, there would be others that would give a thumbs up and that always meant the world to me.
Plans for the future?
I would love to be able to do what Andrew Christie-Johnston did for me. He gave me the opportunity to ride a bike and there's no reason why we cannot get others out of Tasmania. It's a brilliant career. You might have to move to the other side of the world but it's a fantastic job. So I might throw myself in at grass roots level and try and make other people's dreams come true in cycling.
