The North can rightfully claim to be home to the best young male footballers in Tasmania, after securing a coveted victory.
The state's best young guns went head to head on Wednesday, vying for the boys' Tassie Hawks Cup.
The cup brought together the premiers of regional football competitions from the North, North-West and South to play off at UTAS Stadium.
It was taken out by St Patrick's College, who defeated St Virgil's, 48 to 31.
Their victory started with a win against Ulverstone, 51 to 14.
But the boys couldn't keep up with St Virgil's in the second game, losing 38 to 28.
The loss didn't knock their stride, and they got another crack in the grand final after St Virgil's knocked out Ulverstone, 63 to 32.
St Patrick's coach Shaun James said the team was elated to "come away with the chocolates".
James said to steal the cup from St Virgil's, who have won the last three cups, was a major effort, especially considering St Patrick's hadn't made the cut for the last few years.
"In the past few weeks, they've just really come together as a unit and worked really hard on knowing each other's strengths and bouncing off one another really well, to end up playing a really great brand of football," he said.
Bringing the cup to Northern soil made the win all the sweeter.
"There's obviously a pretty significant rivalry between the North and South, and that stretches all the way back from TFL to grassroots footy, and to win not just for the school, but for the north of the state is a really big achievement," he said.
James said he didn't know what was ahead, but hoped the win would pave the way for the team's strong future.
"I think now we're back into the NHSSA comp and certainly have re-established our presence in the Hawks Cup, I'm really hopeful that we can continue to compete for that title in the years to come," he said.
Getting to the cup was no small feat, with St Patrick's defeating Riverside High School in the Northern High State School Association grand final.
Ulverstone coach Lochie Williams said St Patrick's were a well-drilled team and knew how to move the ball.
Hawthorn head of Tasmanian operations David Cox said the Hawthorn Football Club were proud to lead by example in the community by providing aspirational opportunities for young athletes.
"The Tassie Hawks Cup is a terrific platform for schools and athletes across the state and underpins our commitment to support grassroots football in Tasmania," he said.
AFL Tasmania's Aaron Roberts said holding the cup was the pinnacle of a school football career.
