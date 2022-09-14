Tasmanian Georgia Baker is hoping to repeat her track-road Commonwealth Games success at back-to-back UCI world championships in the next month.
Perth's dual Olympian will tackle the rare double of a road worlds on home soil later this week before flying to Europe to take on the track equivalent in France just a couple of weeks afterwards.
Fresh from gold medals in the team pursuit, points race and road race in Birmingham, the versatile rider is up for the hectic program which also includes her 28th birthday.
"I know I've got a very busy couple of months coming up but I'm very excited about it, especially with a home road world championships, I feel that's a once in a career opportunity and I'm super excited about it," Baker said.
"It'll be tricky - there's going to be a lot of racing and intensity."
Despite extensive track world championship experience, she will tackle her first senior road world championship having contested one junior version in Luxembourg in 2012.
Flying up from Launceston on Thursday, Baker is set to tackle the individual time trial in Woollongong on Sunday, the newly-introduced mixed time trial relay on her birthday next Wednesday and the road race three days later.
"It's a big schedule but my main target will be the time trials because the road course does not really suit me that well, so my job will be to help the team in the first half of that race."
From Woollongong, Baker will head to her European base in Girona for a couple of days then Bordeaux to meet up with the Aussie track team for a week before travelling on to Paris where the track world champs will take place at the 2024 Olympic venue in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines from October 12-16.
Baker is expected to contest the team pursuit and madison, events in which she won gold and silver medals respectively in 2019.
After so much success at the Commonwealth Games, Baker is open-minded about her multiple prospects.
"I've got expectations in the time trial at roads," she said. "Although it's the first year of really getting into it, I would be happy with a top-10 finish. Obviously, I would love to be on the podium but anything top 10, or even five I'd be stoked with.
"I think we have a pretty good shot at the team relay (three women and three men each riding 15km with a combined time), we'll be going for the win in that, and the road race we have a strong enough team and can definitely medal, if not win.
"Track worlds are similar. The madison I'll ride with Alex Manly and we'll be going for the win. We've been wanting that for a really long time, it's been a target of ours for years. And the team pursuit is really important for us to have a good ride and get backing from Cycling Australia because the women's endurance program on the track is not a priority so it's important to show we are competitive."
The track world titles come with the bonus of getting valuable experience on the track which Baker also hopes to grace at the next Olympics in two years' time.
"I've raced there once before in a World Cup and it's one of my favourite tracks although I'm not sure if that's because we had a good competition there. It's like a bowl, a bit similar to Brisbane and a bonus that it's going to be the Olympic track so we can learn as much as we can while we're there.
"All tracks are slightly different ... some are good for sprinters, others for endurance riders. When you get to a new velodrome you always do a familiarisation because they are so different and take a bit of time to adjust to."
A perennial contender for the Tasmanian athlete of the year award, Baker has the opportunity to emulate the success of fellow Launceston rider Matthew Goss who won a track world title (ironically in Bordeaux) in 2006 and was millimetres away from adding a road champs gold five years later in Copenhagen.
"In the last two Olympic cycles, riders really have had to be one or the other. If you're a track rider you're based in Adelaide and cannot really get a pro (road) contract but we learned a lot from Tokyo and are now trying to combine both because we can see that a lot of nations that won medals were road cyclists as well.
"Straight after Birmingham I went back into racing in Europe and they did not know much about the Commonwealth Games so I did not get much time to think about it but coming back here I've had that time and it's all sinking in.
"It does mean a lot to me especially after not having the best Commonwealth Games in 2018. When we won gold in the team pursuit and I wasn't a part of it I thought I never want to be in that position again and I've worked really hard to make sure I wasn't."
