Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker set for UCI road and track world championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 14 2022 - 4:30am
Georgia Baker with her road race gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last month. Picture by TIS

Tasmanian Georgia Baker is hoping to repeat her track-road Commonwealth Games success at back-to-back UCI world championships in the next month.

Local News

