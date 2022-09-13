For many of us, perhaps the most surprising reaction to the Queen's passing was the decision by our Prime Minister to gift Australians an extra public holiday.
It's questionable if it was always in the plan - considered protocol even - for when our reigning monarch died. If it was, it was news to most.
So too was the move by state and federal parliaments to not sit for a fortnight or so, which has certainly raised eyebrows.
The community seems more muted on the public holiday; perhaps because we too readily forget that they do come at a cost.
Supposedly it will be an opportunity for Australians to reflect on the Queen's life.
Yet the rationale for the chosen date - Thursday, September 21 - seems lacking, with the only significance of the day being it is the one after the PM, the Governor-General and their growing entourage are expected to return from London. This too is protocol, it seems; a fancy word for tradition.
On two fronts it would appear somewhat risky to question why we should be having the holiday at all.
First, we are, as we have told ourselves over the years, the land of the long weekend. Knocking the idea of taking an extra day off would, to many, be almost unAustralian.
Second, there are those who would argue it is disrespectful to the Queen to quibble over setting aside one last day to honour her.
For Mr Albanese, it might seem there is little lost in declaring a public holiday, but there are actually many who will pay a price - and not just employers.
What about the casual workers who might find themselves down a shift because their employer decides to close for the day?
What about the parents who will still need to go to work but, due to closed schools and childcare centres, struggle to find care for their kids?
What about those students who are missing another day of school, particularly after so many have missed so much this year?
And what about those who will have their elective surgeries postponed, likely, for many, not for the first time?
Mr Albanese says common sense will prevail, but does this public holiday really make sense? Did we really need it?
