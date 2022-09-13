North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos are looking to get back on the winners' list after two losses.
Midfielder Jasmine Garner said the team was looking forward to putting their best foot forward on Friday night, and potentially stealing a win from the Geelong Cats.
The Kangaroos have lost their last two games, last week to the Adelaide Crows, 30 to 16, and the week before by a narrow margin to top team Melbourne, 26 to 24.
Garner said while one win and two losses wasn't ideal, they had fallen to two grand finalist teams.
"We are disappointed with the results for the last two weeks. And you know, we're not here just for honourable losses," she said.
"We know we've got a lot of work to do, so hopefully we can start with some wins on the board because it is a short season and we want to finish so that we play finals.
"Hopefully we can get the ball free flowing and play the footy that we like to play."
Garner said the team was different to last year, with six new players and the Irish recruits still learning the ropes.
"I think we've still got a lot of growth this year, and we definitely think we can take it out to those top teams."
Garner was looking forward to heading back to Tasmania, after COVID stopped them last season.
"I love UTAS Stadium, it's a great deck for us to play on, and hopefully we get some fans out on Friday night."
Garner looked forward to wearing her Indigenous jumper again for Indigenous Round, and said she enjoyed hearing the stories of Indigenous teammates Mia King and Perri King.
The team are down two, with midfielder Ellie Gavalas nursing a hand injury, and winger Amy Smith likely under concussion protocols.
The game is Friday September 16 at 5:10PM.
