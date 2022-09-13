Northern Tasmanian businesses are faced with the choice of either closing their doors for the day or increased costs due to next week's one-off public holiday.
The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, announced on Sunday that the extra holiday would be held on September 22 as a national day of mourning, after the Queen's funeral three days earlier.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce & Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said he could understand the need to mourn the death of the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch but the holiday would come at the expense of businesses.
"The great loser in this is the business community of Tasmania, and Australia, who will have to fork out penalty rates or shut for the day," Mr Bailey said.
"I spoke to many businesses yesterday who called to find out, firstly what was happening, and secondly, to express their disappointment."
Attorney-General Elise Archer said she would retrospectively introduce a bill to amend the Statutory Holidays Act 2000 to formally recognise the National Day of Mourning as a public holiday in Tasmania, when Parliament resumes on the 27th.
"This will mean the one-off National Public Holiday to mark the Queen's passing will be subject to the same arrangements as most other public holidays," she said.
"There will not be restrictions on trade, however businesses must comply with all relevant requirements in their award or agreement, such as payment of penalty rates, if they decide to open."
Mr Bailey said several Tasmanian economists had assured him the likely decrease in profit for the chamber's many member businesses would be "a blip in their yearly bottom lines", however, he revealed that offered no consolation to owners.
"They are telling me it's difficult for them, and they do expect it to be a negative for their business."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy said the public holiday was, as the Prime Minister had said, a solemn, once-in-a-lifetime event to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, however, he also stressed its inconvenience for local businesses.
"The unexpected holiday will see Launceston small business owners - particularly those that pay their employees under Awards - choose between opening their business and paying substantial public holiday rates, or closing and missing out on business.
"For those that choose to open there is also the challenge of finding staff able to work when schools may be closed for the public holiday and alternative care arrangements can't be made."
