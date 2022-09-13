Greens leader Cassy O'Connor in speaking to a condolence motion to King Charles III in Parliament has said now is the right time to have a national discussion about Australia becoming a republic.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff moved a joint condolence motion in Parliament on Tuesday before both houses rose until September 27 out of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
He said he believed Her Majesty was universally loved and was renowned for her stoic and inspiring leadership.
"As head of the Commonwealth, the Queen played an important symbolic and unifying role, reinforcing the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together across the globe," Mr Rockliff said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said Queen Elizabeth was not only able to perform the role of Monarch with grace and diplomacy, she was also a pioneering working woman.
"She dutifully fulfilled her responsibilities, while also caring for four children - two who were born while she was Queen," she said.
"While there is unlimited commentary on how life is very different for royal families compared to all others, I would like to recognise that parenting four children and performing the duties expected of a queen would have required many personal sacrifices that none of us could ever completely understand."
Ms O'Connor said how a person within the Commonwealth felt about the Queen's passing depended on whether their history was that of the coloniser or the colonised.
"It is possible to pay deep respect and admire very much the character and commitment to service of Her Majesty and recognise what she represents to many of our fellow Australians is a colonial system that robbed them," she said.
Ms O'Connor questioned what her passing would mean for an aspiration to be an independent sovereign nation.
"Surely we've got the guts now to have the national conversation," she said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
