Tasmania's budding young female footballers came together on Tuesday to battle it out for the prized Tassie Hawks Cup.
The cup brought together the winners of regional football competitions in the North, North-West and South to play off at Prospect Park.
Clarence High School claimed victory, defeating Marist Regional College, 59 to 25.
Queechy High School lost both matches, falling behind to Marist 27 to 7, and Clarence, 25 to 2.
Queechy coach Adam Davey said he was proud of the team's achievement.
"I'm super proud of the girls for making it and the way they've gone about making it," he said.
"We initially had the goal to make the Hawks Cup and then basically just see what we could do from there.
"And we basically made a bit of a pact to put everything we had into the games and I can't question any of the girls, they all gave their best, and they had a really good time doing it, so we've had a great day."
Queechy have enjoyed back-to-back flags in the Northern State High School Association, earning the team their place at the cup final.
Davey said the girls were like sponges - eager to learn - and had improved significantly throughout the season. He said Queechy would do their best to make it back for another try next year, but said it was still a cracker of a day.
"All the teams played in the right spirit, really hard, really fair," he said.
"The talent on display was evident, there was elite players and passages of play from all teams, and it was a really good spectacle for the spectators to sit back and enjoy."
Hawthorn head of Tasmanian operations David Cox said it was important to have the female competition back on field this year after a two-year COVID hiatus.
"The female part of football is the most impressive and energised growth area of football, particularly in terms of youth and junior football," he said.
"So we're really wanting to use this statewide high school football competition as a way to show our support of and encourage investment, energy, and participation in female sport."
Cox said investing in female participation was paving the way for Tasmania's strong future once it eventually received an AFL licence.
"It's generational ... in 10 years' time, when the investment has become annual, ongoing and not a one-off, you will then start to see ... a uniform crop of great female athletes," he said.
AFL Tasmania's Aaron Roberts said although many of the players played local football, a number didn't, and school football was a fantastic way to encourage participation in the great game.
