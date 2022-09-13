A 19-lot subdivision has been proposed for Launceston in the northern suburbs.
The subdivision would be on George Town Road in Newnham and will include a new road and is marked to be zoned as general residential.
The My Place My Future Plan looks at strategies to revitalise the northern suburbs including Newnham. City of Launceston council voted on the plan back in 2019.
At the time, Launceston chief officer Michael Stretton said the commitment to invest in these suburbs would not only strengthen them, but would have a lasting effect on the prosperity of greater Launceston.
"Ultimately, through this plan, we want to support economic and employment growth in the northern suburbs, and assist the residents of those communities through improved lifestyle, social and economic outcomes," he said.
The Northern suburbs of Invermay, Mowbray, Newnham, Mayfield, Rocherlea, Ravenswood and Waverley, account for almost a third of Launceston's population.
Access was one of the strategic action areas highlighted which included access to appropriate housing.
Also in Newnham is the development of the University of Tasmania campus.
In March 2022, a masterplan was revealed to expand and redevelop its secondary site including industry based sites such as Australian Maritime College, Defence Cadets and Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.
These developments also means relocation for some staff from the Hobart campus.
The subdivision will be a five minute drive, or 35 minute walk. There is also a bus stop close by the subdivision that stops at the campus every half an hour.
The 18 new residential lots will also be located near Rocherlea Primary School and Brooks High School.
In the traffic impact statement, it was reported in November 2020, there was over 1000 vehicles moving across George Town Road per hour.
READ MORE: Hand-made cards reach out to residents
It was estimated with 18 new homes, it would add approximately 162 new trips per day, with 16 being at peak hour times.
Representations have now closed for this development.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.