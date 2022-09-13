Launceston's Hamish McKenzie is gearing up for his first Road World Championships in Wollongong next week.
He'll represent Australia in the junior men's (under-19) time trial on Tuesday and the 135-kilometre road race on Friday.
He's had his sights set on performing well at the event since the start of the year.
He qualified for the junior track world championships last year but didn't get the chance to compete due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The teenager is also again in the running for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards male athlete of the year gong after tying for the award last year.
He and athletics star Alexander Creak shared the honour in 2021.
McKenzie went to Belgium with the Australian junior development team in May for a month of racing.
He then had a three-week experience with a Belgian team.
The youngster also relished the opportunity to spend a week with fellow Launceston product and cycling legend Richie Porte in Monaco.
That was followed by a 10-day training camp with Team Jumbo-Visma, a Dutch professional racing team, in Slovenia.
McKenzie, who has been part of the Tasmanian Institute of Sport, otherwise started the year with a bang.
He won the elite men's Burnie Wheel on New Year's Eve and weeks later starred at the national road cycling championships.
The hard-working athlete won the under-19 time trial and criterium in Ballarat.
He clocked a time of 32:21 minutes in the criterium which was 16 seconds ahead of second-placed Andrew Phillips on the 22km course.
He zoomed home in 24:26:34 minutes for the time trial which was more than 24 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.
The Burnie Wheel victory was his first senior handicap race win.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
