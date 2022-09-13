The Examiner
Top jockey hoping to make long-awaited comeback from injury at Mowbray night meeting

GM
By Greg Mansfield
September 13 2022 - 7:00am
Brendon McCoull, on the comeback trail after knee surgery, was reunited with star youngster Bello Beau at Tuesday's Spreyton trials. McCoull hopes to be back for the opening night meeting at Mowbray.

Tasmania's most successful jockey Brendon McCoull hopes to make his return to race riding at the opening night meeting at Mowbray on October 5.

