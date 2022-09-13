Tasmania's most successful jockey Brendon McCoull hopes to make his return to race riding at the opening night meeting at Mowbray on October 5.
The 14-time premiership winner hasn't ridden in a race since May 29, having taken longer than expected to recover from knee surgery.
He resumed riding trackwork about a month ago but his fitness program was interrupted for a week by a bout of the 'flu.
McCoull took the next step along the comeback trail at the Spreyton trials on Tuesday when he had three rides but he won't be ready for the final two race meetings of the current Spreyton season on Sunday and Sunday week.
"I'd like to think I'd be back for the first Mowbray (night) meeting providing everything continues progressing well," he said.
McCoull's return to the trials coincided with the first public appearance since late April of last season's star juvenile Bello Beau.
He gave the Adam Trinder-trained gelding an easy time while comfortably accounting for three unraced rivals over 800m.
Bello Beau was last out of the barriers but quickly went forward to find the lead and was in cruise mode from then on.
Trinder nominated Bello Beau for the $3 million Caulfield Guineas on October 8 but the group 1 race will come up too soon and he was not among the first acceptances taken last week.
Trinder and Bello Beau's owner Wayne Roser won the Australian Guineas with Mystic Journey in 2019 but no Tasmanian horse has won the Caulfield Guineas since Alfa in 1996.
Like Alfa, Bello Beau was never beaten in Tasmania as a two-year-old.
Imported stayer Knights Order, part-owned in Tasmania, is the equal fourth highest-weighted horse in this year's Melbourne Cup.
The Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained eight-year-old has been allocated 55.5kg.
Last year's third placegetter Spanish Mission, another imported horse now trained by Peter Moody, is topweight on 58kg.
Knights Order has the same weight in the Caulfield Cup.
Last season's Sydney Cup winner returned to racing with an all-the-way win in the $250,000 Chelmsford Stakes at Randwick 11 days ago.
The gelding's owners include Launceston businesswoman Sharee Marshall and her partner, Longford trainer Leon Laskey.
Laskey said it was "very exciting when you start getting sent emails about nominations for the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate."
Knights Order has won on all types of going but his Sydney Cup and Chelmsford wins have been on heavy 10 tracks.
"When the track came up a heavy 10 for the Chelmsford I thought 'you beauty'," Laskey said.
"If the horse can get out in front with nothing taking him on and can get into a nice rhythm, he can really kick on the corner.
"I think we'll all be doing a rain dance if he can get to the Melbourne Cup."
Former Tasracing boss Paul Eriksson is the new chief executive of Racing Australia.
In a media release, Racing Australia said his appointment followed an "extremely competitive selection process".
"He will bring to the organisation a wealth of industry and non-industry experience," the statement said.
Prior to coming to Tasmania, Eriksson held executive positions with NRL and AFL clubs in Sydney and spent five years as general manager of finance and IT at Racing NSW.
His new position is based in Sydney and he starts on September 26.
Eriksson was appointed CEO of Tasracing in March 2019 on a three-year contract. He was reappointed for another three years in March this year but resigned unexpectedly four months later citing personal and family reasons.
He said at time that the past two years during COVID, given the lockdowns and other restrictions, had been "personally challenging".
The $300,000-a-year position is yet to be filled, with chief operating officer Andrew Jenkins filling in as the interim CEO until an appointment is made.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
