The government has announced it will update its population strategy due to issues in the state resulting from rapid growth over the past five years.
The government in 2015 set a target to increase Tasmania's population to 650,000 by 2050.
The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that in December 2021, the state's population was 569,827 - an increase of 56,146 people since March 2014.
This represents a 10.9 per cent growth in Tasmania's population over that period of time.
State Growth Minister Guy Barnett said Tasmania had exceeded the strategy's initial target of 530,000 people early and it looked like it would achieve its 2030 population target of 570,000 as early as this year.
"Growth of the scale we've experienced over the past five years tends to come with growing pains and that's why we're updating Tasmania's Population Strategy to address the challenges and opportunities facing our state now and into the future," he said.
He said in the past five years, there had been an increase of 25,000 people in the state in the 25 to 39 year old age group.
"This age group accounts for about 20 per cent of our statewide population, up from around 17 per cent," Mr Barnett said.
"The increase can largely be attributed to a combination of domestic and international migration."
He said interested parties were invited to become involved in a new consultation process over the coming months that would inform the development of a discussion paper.
People can register interest by emailing consultation@stategrowth.tas.gov.au.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
