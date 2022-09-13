The Examiner
Tasmania to reevaluate its population strategy after unexpected growth

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 13 2022 - 5:00pm
Guy Barnett

The government has announced it will update its population strategy due to issues in the state resulting from rapid growth over the past five years.

