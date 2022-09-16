Behind the Lens - Living the Dream

I occasionally have a repetitive dream.
I'm taking photos on a beach and discover the camera bag I had put in a safe place moments earlier is now under water and all the gear ruined.
The dream theme continues at other times, such as witnessing a dramatic news event like a fire and having the lens jam half on, half off so the camera won't work.
"Why do you think you have these dreams?" asked my wife Michelle, who was lying next to me like a tortured soul.
Being one who doesn't dream, she finds it excruciating when I recount in detail something that went on in my head and seemed to me as real as life only a few seconds earlier.
It was a good question.
I don't just like my newspaper job, I love it.
I like it when holidays end.
I look forward to Mondays.
Often, I'll look over my photos at the end of the day and say to myself, "I did a good job today".
Why would my brain would translate the daily events of a job I enjoy so much into such night-time trauma?
This time last year, I was on the weekend roster to cover the NTFA premier division grand final.
While it might seem like a fairly cruisy way to spend a day, and it is, covering the three games on a job like this by myself requires a good workflow if I want to go home on time at the end of the day.
I've learned to shoot the under-18 action, and caption and upload photos in time for the cup presentation.
Then repeat for the reserves, and again for the seniors, and in between, pick up extra social photos and captions.
That way, when that final siren goes, the only photos left to caption and send are of the senior cup presentation.
When Bracknell's spectators celebrated on the ground with their successful senior team, I was among the cheering throng.
Starting with the sun to my back, I used a 10mm lens, which gives a 15mm rectilinear wide-angle view.
It was too crowded to keep the camera to my eye.
I held it over people's shoulders and up close to faces, doing a great job.
When I got to the point where I needed fill-flash to balance the sun, I discovered in my brilliance, I had left the lens cap on.
All those shots of players were just black frames!
When my kids were little, and did something silly, I would tell them to sing the Siamese national anthem.
"Repeat three times after me", I would say, "Ah wah tah goo Siam".
One of my smart sons caught on quickly.
"After me, after me, after me," he'd say, instead of calling himself a goose.
I wondered if anyone had captured me on a mobile phone and if I would soon feature on a funny TikTok video.
"After me, after me, after me", I muttered to myself as I set about reshooting the back page image.
I try to limit myself to one moment of stupidity per day, but not today.
One camera battery was completely flat, and the second on five percent.
I'd forgotten the stabilizer on the aging telephoto lens chewed through battery power, although it was just as likely one of the batteries had started the day flat.
Switching the camera screen off, I got through the cup presentation photos up to the crucial second when in front of the victorious team, camera to eye, the viewfinder went dark and the last image didn't record.
The following day, taking up almost half a page, was a photo from my iPhone.
Despite this, it was still a day to look back over my photos and say "I did a good job today".
But at night, when my mind is switched off, my brain suggests another story.
Phillip Biggs, photographer
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
