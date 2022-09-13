The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Police

Tasmania Police manage fuel spill in Burnie

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working to clean up a fuel spill in Burnie.

Police and fire services are on the scene of a fuel spill on Alexander Street, Burnie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.