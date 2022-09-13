The Examiner
Letters to the editor | September 14 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 13 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:00pm
Gorge Hotel will alienate city's residents

I see the Gorge Hotel development has again raised its ugly head - a development killed off once, only to be resurrected by the council moving the goalposts and granting a Special Area Plan to the developer.

