Gorge Hotel will alienate city's residents

I see the Gorge Hotel development has again raised its ugly head - a development killed off once, only to be resurrected by the council moving the goalposts and granting a Special Area Plan to the developer.
What better way to demoralise and deter residents from fighting inappropriate developments than to change the rules when they win a planning challenge?
This 40-metre-high hotel is more than three times the height of the Launceston College. Go and see for yourself how high that really is. It presents a tall and wide barrier between the city and the kanamaluka/Tamar River. This development will block views from north to south and south to north.
A comparable example is the loathed Cahill Expressway in Sydney, which divides the city from the harbour at Circular Quay; it's what we can look forward to with this development. The proposed Gorge Hotel will alienate the public from its river.
Apparently, the Reserve Bank is responsible for Australia's overall financial system stability. For the past four months, this institution has raised the interest rates from a record low of 0.1 per cent to 2.35 percent over four consecutive months.
This will have an enormous impact on those already struggling to pay their mortgage. Those in the top income brackets will look forward to the government's Stage 3 tax cuts which will ensure that someone on $200,000 will pay the same rate of tax as someone on $45,000.
This economic inequality will ensure the former's financial stability at a time when so many people have depleted household budgets.
Incidentally, males will receive 67 per cent of these tax cuts while women will receive 33 per cent. In the rarefied corporate sector, a CEO of a bank on $5.2 million dollars a year will receive a $9,000 cut which will just cover parking fees for the Ferrari SF90 Spider.
Stage 3 tax cuts will also ensure that funding for Australia's hospitals, schools, transport and other amenities will have a shortfall of billions of dollars.
In the meantime, those with a healthy bank balance can thank a government and financial system that continues to ensure that they remain immune from the struggles faced by millions of Australia.
