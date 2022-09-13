Tasmania's North-West and West coasts have again been recognised on the national stage, with gold and silver medals awarded to our top tourism towns.
Strahan won the gold in the Tiny Tourism Town category in Australia's Top Tourism Awards 2022, announced in Canberra on Tuesday morning.
In the next size up, the Small Tourism Town category, Sheffield took out the silver award, behind Exmouth in Western Australia.
Mudgee in New South Wales won the major Top Tourism Town award, while Tasmania's finalist in that category, Launceston, did not medal.
Australian Tourism Industry Council chair Evan Hall said the awards "showcase the value of tourism to the towns and communities across Australia and celebrate the diversity and outstanding regional destinations from all over the country".
Recognising Strahan's success, Mr Hall said of the town: "Pristine waterways and cool-temperate rainforest flank this delightful former port."
Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said the Top Tourism Town Awards recognised the hard work and commitment of tourism communities from across the country.
"Our tourism towns are the front line in delivering the high-quality visitor experiences that help to make Australia one of the most desirable destinations in the world," Ms Harrison said.
"The awards are an important acknowledgment of the incredible efforts of tourism towns, which we know have been through a particularly tough time over the past two years."
Born and raised in the North-West, Anthony is committed to sharing the stories that matter to the people of our region.
