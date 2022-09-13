The Hobart Hurricanes' high-profile coaching team continues to attract proven winners for the next Big Bash League season.
Latest recruit and veteran BBL performer Chris Tremain said it didn't take him long to accept an offer to head south.
"When you've got names like Ricky Ponting, Jeff Vaughan, Darren Berry and James Hopes involved in a team and they ask if you want to be a part of it, it's a pretty enticing proposition," Tremain said.
The 31-year-old right-arm pace bowler brings a wealth of experience to the Hurricanes line-up, having been involved with the BBL for a decade.
Tremain will help bolster the Canes' pace bowling stocks, which took several hits throughout BBL|11 due to injury.
A product of Yeoval in Central West NSW, Tremain began his BBL career at the Sydney Thunder, before joining Melbourne Renegades in 2014.
After five years at the Renegades - culminating in a thrilling performance in the BBL|08 final, where he took two wickets in a 13-run victory - Tremain returned to the Thunder in 2019, before making the trip over Bass Strait.
He has 41 wickets from 49 BBL games, at an average of 33.39 and economy of 8.14. His best figures of 3-9 came in that same successful season for the Renegades, annihilating the Perth Scorchers at home in a player of the match-winning performance.
"I'm really looking forward to wearing purple this year," Tremain added. "The Hurricanes obviously have a really strong bowling group so I think there'll be strong competition for spots, but that is only going to make us more competitive both as individuals and as a team unit."
Although having limited opportunities with the bat, Tremain is also no slouch when he gets an opportunity down the order, with a strike-rate of 117.65.
He has also played four One-Day Internationals for Australia against South Africa in 2016, taking seven wickets with a best of 3-64 in Cape Town.
Tremain joins Asif Ali (o/s), Faheem Ashraf (o/s), Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake and Matthew Wade as Hurricanes signed for BBL|12.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
