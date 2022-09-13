Launceston are keen to add to the success their women's team had in the NTFA premier grand final last weekend.
The Blues have all three of their men's sides playing in deciders at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Their State League seniors, who take on Kingborough, are after a three-peat while the development league and the STJFL under-18 outfits face Clarence.
Launceston senior coach Mitch Thorp said the club was proud to have the chance to repeat the success they had two years ago.
"We were in a really fortunate position in 2020 to execute the four premierships across the four different levels," he said.
"To be in the position to potentially do it again is something we're really proud of.
"It takes a lot of work to pull together four different programs, three of them are at three different levels of footy. Holistically we want to provide an environment anyone in the community can come and play in."
Thorp said the Blues put emphasis on welfare and invested in their people on and off the field.
"It's making sure the support is there for when things aren't going so well in our players' lives and then conversely when things are going well making sure everyone keeps a lid on it," he said.
"So certainly the off-field work our welfare team, board, and coaches do with our players we feel can set us apart."
The Blues mentor said the club was buzzing ahead of this weekend's deciders.
"The women kicked it off on the weekend which was a really nice way to start the fortnight and we had the three men's teams at UTAS last night all together in preparation for this week," he said.
The seniors only dropped one game this season and that 28-point loss came against Lauderdale in round six.
Launceston's development league side also finished on top with 15 wins and three losses.
They need to turn the tables after falling to Clarence by two points in their qualifying final.
The under-18s finished second on table with 10 victories and six defeats.
They became the only side to beat Clarence this season when they scored a 19-point triumph in round 19.
They'll also need to turn things around after losing by 23 points in the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
The under-18s is at 9.30am followed by the development league at 12pm. The TSL senior match is at 3pm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
