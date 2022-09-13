St Mary's juniors, beginners and golfers with handicaps were treated to a visit from PGA member Will White.
White enjoyed the day and has promised to return while Glen McDonald from St Mary's sports centre was pleased with 15 attendees. Juniors were supplied with new golf balls courtesy of Northern Golf.
The East Coast Masters still have spots available for their November Long weekend 36-hole aggregate event when men play St Helens on Saturday, November 5, and Scamander on Sunday 6th and the reverse for ladies.
With fields limited to 88 men and 56 women, this popular stableford event is already two-thirds subscribed. For further details contact director Warren Croome on 0408 356636 or co-ordinator Steve Randell on 0429 195818. Entries close on October 8 and forms are available at clubs or www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html.
Junior school holiday events are at Riverside on Monday, October 3, and Launceston on Tuesday, October 4, 9am start and all under 21s are welcome.
North versus South junior matchplay events occur at Longford on Friday, October 7, and Pittwater on Monday, October 10. Peter Roberts is manager and Isaac Roberts captain of the 10-person team.
Clubs are asked to submit interested juniors to secretary Rick Sindorff at info@northerngolf.com.au and a team will be selected from the nominations.
The Southern Country boys and girls championship and beginners' event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at Colebrook Golf Course.
The 2022 students championship is at Mowbray Golf Club on Friday, October 14.
Open to students under 21 with a handicap, entry forms are available at clubs or www.northerngolf.com.au. Entries close on October 3.
Congratulations to Prospect Vale members Josh Lawrence and Ronan Filgate. Josh aced the 15a par 3 and Ronan the third hole.
The Northern Tasmanian Veterans Golfers Association season began with an East Coast vets event at Campbell Town Golf Club.
Stu Maher, of Campbell Town, was the overall winner on 38 points from Lindsay Rhodes who was runner-up on countback from Peter King, also of Longford.
Full results are available at the revamped www.ntvga.com. Details of the directory and calendar are also available at the site.
Next event is at Mowbray on Wednesday, September 28, followed by Burnie on Tuesday, October 4. President George Hambly is keen to announce that women are welcome at all vets events.
The Northern regional final of the Silver Spoon is at Mowbray on Thursday. Eleven ladies will compete.
Northern Foursomes have been postponed until early 2023 as there are VW scrambles set for Mowbray and Launceston on this date.
North West Golf Tasmania will hold a men's and women's foursomes at Ulverstone Golf Club on October 16 and also hold a mixed foursome on Sunday, October 30.
Entries will be at all clubs with enquiries to Glenn Foster on 0409 869525.
