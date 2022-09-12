The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

First look inside Devonport's new Novotel Hotel

Libby Bingham
By Libby Bingham
September 12 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Novotel Devonport general manager Ana Royal says access to Accor's large database and loyalty program will help bring some more visitors to the city. Picture by Eve Woodhouse.

When the highly anticipated $49 million Accor Novotel Devonport opens its doors in the heart of the city's new $17 million waterfront park on October 8, it promises to be a game changer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Bingham

Libby Bingham

reporter

The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.