The Queen was a selfless, dignified leader

With respect and much love I make comment on The Examiner's wonderful report on the passing of our glorious Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch.
The Queen loved Australia and at City Park I personally laid eyes on her while visiting Tasmania. The Queen was a graceful incredible lady who bravely battled though adversaries such as family divorces, death of Dianna, the quagmire of her son Andrew's allegations, Harry's public departure and the 1992 fire in Windsor Castle.
She was tireless, completing her multitude of duties with unwavering dignity.
The Queen lived a life of honour and service, and even served in World War 2 as an ambulance driver and mechanic.
I can remember the Queen's Coronation, and her commitment to a life of service, she was an exemplar of leadership and was loved by all the world leaders who met her.
I am proud to be Australian and proud to part of Commonwealth and all it's history. Oh gracious Queen, your kind selfless leadership has been with grace, dignity and love and an inspiration to all. Rest in peace.
To the paramedics, the EM department and the doctors and nurses Ward 5A who went over and above to look after and care for my wife Lois when she was suddenly ill last week.
My family and I are forever in debt to you all and we send our love and heartfelt thanks to you all. Thank you.
Kathrine Morgan-Wicks was an impressive witness at the Commission of Inquiry into Child and Sexual Abuse and the child safety changes she has already implemented is an excellent start.
Not so for her top administrator at the LGH, Dr Peter Renshaw.
Apart from being dismissive of complaints and buck passing a lack of decision making to other senior staff, many viewers of the live feed would have been gobsmacked at the evidence provided by him when he could not outline one change he has made to protect children since the allegations came to light.
The fact that frustrated and caring whistle blowers bought this matter to light is not a good look for administrators in the health system.
There is nothing like a crisis to point out the inadequacies of the promotion system in the public service.
People being promoted because they know some-one or have the same ideals as their potential boss eventually causes a monumental problem.
All promotable positions should be 5 year contracts with performance reviews built in. The promotion panels should be independent bodies free from political interference.
Who does the performance review for the top echelon of the Health Department? If Dr Peter Renshaw has been at the hospital for 37 years.
Between the caring whistle blowers and Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, there is a dearth of competent administrators to run an efficient and safe hospital.
Re-training will not be enough. The hard working hospital staff need confidence in their leaders. New blood is required and senior staff reviews must be compulsory.
The creation of the acronym WAFL accurately gives a name to the National Women's Football League.
The acronym AFL used by the men's teams is inaccurate and consideration should be given to changing it to NAAFL - Not all Australians Football League.
This can be changed back to AFL if Tasmania gets it own resident Tasmanian-based national team.
Some 20 years ago the AFL decreed that York Park, Launceston, was the nearest thing to the MCG with similar dimensions, climate and surface.
There is still no roof on York Park, but where is the roof on the MCG?
York Park can handle 20,000 patrons without modification. Let's compare that with Sydney and Brisbane crowds.
There is no need for a $750,000 stadium in Hobart.
Tasmania has Blundstone, UTAS Stadium and now Dial Park. And $750,000 would upgrade each of these three stadiums to "AFL-standard".
There is a need for the AFL executive to become less political and much more honest.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.