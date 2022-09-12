The violent scenes of a brutal melee at Ulverstone's Lighthouse Hotel in January 2020 were shown to a jury in the Supreme Court in Burnie on Monday.
Joshua Kevin Beard was one of the men involved in the now infamous brawl and is on trial in the court.
He has pleaded not guilty to taking part in an affray and unlawfully injuring property.
Crown prosecutor Phillipa Edwards told the court Mr Beard was the first person punched in the brawl, and that it was the state's case his subsequent actions were not taken in self-defence or defence of another person.
Security footage of the brawl went viral in early 2020, with millions of views accumulating on a number of social media platforms.
That footage was shown to the jury on Monday afternoon, along with never before seen alternate angles of the fight, which spilled from the pub out on to the street for several minutes.
Ms Edwards said Mr Beard was "punched first" and then became involved in the "wild justice" of the brawl.
Ryan Horgan, the Lighthouse Hotel's duty manager on the day of the brawl, gave evidence in the trial on Monday that he saw a man matching Mr Beard's description swinging a pool cue at another man as the fight ensued.
"It was a full on fight, everyone was just going for gold," Mr Horgan said.
Mr Horgan told the jury it was one of the worst bar fights he had ever seen.
"I don't get paid enough to sort this s--- out".
Ms Edwards told the jury that many items, including pool balls, cues, beer bottles, glasses chairs and tables, were used as weapons during the brawl.
In the footage some of those involved can be seen throwing objects, while occasionally beer bottles roll into the frame and pool balls can be seen bouncing into the street.
At least two men appeared to be knocked unconscious during the brawl, with one man lying face down on the street for a period of time.
The trial, before Chief Justice Alan Blow, is expected to run in the Burnie court for the rest of the week.
