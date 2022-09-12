Getting abreast of breast cancer: the future role of genetics and imaging

Taking an extra three minutes to perform, DWI - which is also routinely used in the diagnosis of stroke - enables doctors to better characterise lesions in the breast tissue. This is because hydrogen molecules "dance" faster in healthy tissue than the do in malignant tumours, according to Paola Clauser of the Department of Biomedical Imaging and Image-guided Therapy of the Medical University of Vienna who led the study. "Carcinomas alter tissue on a microscopic scale and thereby inhibit the motion of water molecules," meaning that by looking at the mapping of water molecules, a tumour can be better differentiated from healthy tissue that just happens to be well-supplied with blood (as can occur with inflammation).