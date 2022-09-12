The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New Cricket Tasmania life member George Bailey describes Australian chairman of selector role

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Bailey by his portrait at Bellerive Oval. Picture by Cricket Tasmania

As his portrait was unveiled at Bellerive Oval, former Tasmanian captain George Bailey painted a vivid picture of his new role as national chairman of selectors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.