As his portrait was unveiled at Bellerive Oval, former Tasmanian captain George Bailey painted a vivid picture of his new role as national chairman of selectors.
The popular 40-year-old former South Launceston batsman opened up about his transition from a hugely successful playing career which included Sheffield Shield, Ashes and World Cup triumphs.
"I still feel it's not that long ago since the playing part finished but I'm still loving the fact that I get to be involved at the Australian level and still get to see so much domestic cricket and spend some time around the Tasmanian group and other state groups as well," he said.
"So in some very small way, I'm very happy to still be involved."
Modestly acknowledging his granting of Cricket Tasmania life membership and his portrait by artist Effie Pryer, Bailey said he was loving his latest off-field responsibility.
He was excited by Hobart Hurricane Tim David's inclusion in the Twenty20 World Cup squad, delighted that struggling One-Day International captain Aaron Finch was able to retire on his own terms, called Test equivalent Pat Cummins an "outstanding leader" and revealed how Cummins' predecessor Tim Paine was pleased to be back playing the game he loves, if a little "sore and rusty".
Bailey was also pleased to see the ramping up of the Australia A program and felt the Tasmanian program was in a healthy state with an exciting mix of players on the fringes of Australian squads or aspiring to make them.
He said national selector was an "invigorating role".
"I was never a great cricket watcher while playing but I really enjoy it now. Not being so nervous and just being able to watch and enjoy other people's success and appreciate the contest.
"If they do well, we take credit and if not, it's their fault."
One of a select few Cricket Tasmania life members, Bailey, who played 90 ODIs, 30 T20is and five Test matches, said he was humbled to be recognised.
"I'm very happy with the work Effie's done. It's not a face that needs painting very often.
"When you look around some of the other paintings in this room, they're all heroes of mine so to be up alongside them is very humbling.
"I have never thought I'd like to be painted so very grateful to Cricket Tasmania. This ground has felt like home for so many years and I get to continue that for the next part of my life as well.
"I think (there are) only 31 life members and particularly humbling when you go through that list of names of people.
"For a place that's felt like home for such a huge part of my life to become a permanent home, I'm very grateful."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
