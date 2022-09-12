Several Tasmanian riders will be involved in the curtain-raiser to Australia's biggest cycling event of the decade.
This week's AusCycling Masters and Junior Road National Championships see 595 men and women listed to compete in Wollongong from September 13-16, just days before the UCI Road World Championships take over.
Launceston City Cycling Club's Tom Blazely and Lachlan Oliver are among the entrants in the junior men's 15s and 17s events.
A total of 66 national titles will be decided over the four days.
The race schedule features an individual time trial at the top of Mount Keira, a criterium on the brand-new Illawarra Criterium Track, and two days of road racing at Marshall Mount.
The race for green-and-gold jerseys is expected to be fierce as these will be the first full championships for juniors and masters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tasmanians on provisional start list: Tom BLAZELY (Launceston City CC, JM15), Sybille O'ROURKE (Mersey Valley Devonport CC, JW15), Nicholas BROXAM (City of Burnie CC, JM17), Alex EAVES (City of Burnie CC, JM17), Vinnie MANION (Mersey Valley Devonport CC, JM17), Lachlan OLIVER (Launceston City CC, JM17), Shane REVELL (Hobart Wheelers CC, MMAS5), Dylan FORBES (Hobart Wheelers CC, MMAS6), Phil JARVIE (Hobart Wheelers CC, MMAS7)
