Greater Northern Raiders have secured Corinne Hall and Mike Farrell as additional coaches for the upcoming Cricket Tasmania Premier League season.
Both roles will be Hobart-based, to ensure players in the South for work, study or playing commitments are supported as they prepare to represent the Raiders.
Hall was a member of the side to win Tasmania's first-ever Women's National Cricket League title, before retiring from elite cricket earlier this year.
After representing the Raiders for several seasons, Hall's new role will include being a mentor for Hobart-based Raiders, leading training sessions as required, and stepping into the role of match-day assistant coach.
When fit and available, she will also put her hand up for on-field selection.
Former South Launceston player Farrell played for the Tigers from 1989 to 1998, amassing 25 First Class and 32 List A matches before turning his hand to coaching. He will also be a valued coach and mentor for the Hobart-based Raiders, and step into match-day coaching duties on a rostered basis.
Greater Northern Raiders program administrator Richard Bennett said the teams aimed to be the best in the competition on-field, but also off-field, in terms of the support available to players and personnel.
"Corinne and Michael obviously have a great cricketing pedigree in their own right, and will be fantastic support to coaches Darren Simmonds and Tim Coyle throughout what will be a jam-packed season," he said.
[They] will be fantastic support ... throughout what will be a jam-packed season- Richard Bennett
"Whilst we represent the greater northern region of our state, we also know that not all of our players are up here all of the time, so we are pleased to be able to support our players throughout the state."
The CTPL season begins on October 1.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
