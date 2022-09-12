The Examiner
Corinne Hall and Mike Farrell join Greater Northern Raiders' Cricket Tasmania Premier League coaching team

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:30am
Corinne Hall during her time as Hobart Hurricanes captain. Picture file

Greater Northern Raiders have secured Corinne Hall and Mike Farrell as additional coaches for the upcoming Cricket Tasmania Premier League season.

