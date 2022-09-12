Neville Rattray, a member of Tasmania's most famous harness racing family, trained his first pacing winner in Launceston on Sunday night.
But it wasn't the first time he's been in the winner's stall at Mowbray - he's been there before as a thoroughbred trainer.
Rattray prepared a thoroughbred mare called Barronstar - named after smart pacer Bar Ron - just over 25 years ago.
She won three races in Launceston and another in Hobart in 1996-97.
Rattray secured another thoroughbred shortly after but it proved no good and his name didn't appear again as a trainer until earlier this year.
He took over the preparation of seven-year-old gelding Ideal Karalta from his brother Kent and they landed their first win in Sunday night's Dakin Refrigeration Pace.
The horse is raced by his parents Wayne and Gaye and was a handy performer earlier in his career, winning seven races before losing form.
"I retired about 12 months ago and bought a property at Carrick about a kilometre from the track so everything lined up for me to get a horse to fill in some of my time," Rattray explained.
"Kent had this one and they'd given up a bit on him so he told me to come and grab him.
"He kept going sore in the back all the time.
"It had been a problem for the last couple of years and that's why his form tapered off.
"But I've had the chiropractor to him twice in the past fortnight and it's helped a lot."
Rattray said Ideal Karalta was "pretty good as a youngster" especially in front and John Walters had partnered him to most of his previous wins.
Gareth Rattray was in the sulky on Sunday night when he again led all the way.
"It was his first run back from a spell and I was rapt with him," Neville said.
"He'd had a couple of runs for me where, with 100m to go, he was in front but he just stopped and waited for them - it wasn't like he was knocked up.
"So, for him to find the line like he did on Sunday night and keep going, was the most pleasing part of the result."
Rattray is the second eldest of four Rattray brothers. The eldest, Robbie, lives in WA, while younger brothers Barrie and Kent have both had long and successful careers in Tasmanian harness racing.
Barrie was actually a part-owner of Barronstar with Ron Eeles who later took over training the galloper.
Charlie Castles went close to a unique double at the weekend.
On Saturday, he was a member of the Devonport Football Club's NWFL premiership team and on Sunday he almost prepared a winner with his first runner as a harness trainer.
With Castles in the sullky, first-starter Czarina loomed as a winning chance on the home turn in the Bevan Lee's Butchery Stakes.
However she couldn't run down heavily-backed leader Strezlecki Watusi and had to settle for second.
Czarina is out of 12-time winner Northern Ruler and is a half sister to the winners High Flying Ruler (2012 Tasmanian Oaks), Flashy Ruler and Spirited Ruler.
Castles, 21, has been driving in races since the 2017-18 season and has had 52 wins.
All eyes will be on last season's outstanding two-year-old Bello Beau when he makes his first public appearance for almost five months at Tuesday morning's Spreyton trials.
Trainer Adam Trinder has accepted for a 3YO trial over 800m where the gelding's three rivals are all unraced.
Bello Beau hasn't raced or trialled since finishing a close second to Kings Consort in the $1 million VOBIS Showdown at Caulfield on April 23.
Kings Consort franked the form when only narrowly beaten at his next three starts in the $127,000 SA Sires Produce, $125,000 Elvstroem Classic and $160,000 Gibson Carmichael Stakes.
Bello Beau was unbeaten at his only three starts in Tasmania in the Gold Sovereign, Elwick Stakes and Alexandra Plate.
Two horses that have come off Devonport trial wins gave Trinder a double on his home track on Sunday.
3YO Maiden winner Sharma's Last had been super impressive in two trials, finishing a close second to Bold Instinct and scoring a runaway 3-3/4-length win.
Rating 60 Handicap winner Multisanti also opened his current campaign with a trial win at the end of May and has now claimed back-to-back races.
Both sons of Needs Further look capable of winning better races.
Former Queensland filly Quicken Up has almost recouped her purchase price after making it two wins from two Tasmanian starts at Spreyton on Sunday.
The Rowan Hamer-trained three-year-old won her maiden on August 28 and did what few horses can do when she followed up with a victory in class 1 company.
Her two wins have netted connections just over $28,000 in stakemoney.
Managing owner Earl Sakareassen, of Melbourne, paid $30,000 for the filly at an online auction in April.
Quicken Up's wins have both been over 1150m but Hamer is confident she will get further, hopefully at least 1600m.
If she shows that she can, she will be aimed at the $50,000 Thousand Guineas in January.
The filly is by the I Am Invincible stallion Hellbent, a speed horse whose wins included the group 1 William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley.
However her dam Skyerush could go much further. Her best win was in the group 2 Emancipation Stakes over 1600m and she also won over 2400m at Randwick.
Quicken Up is nominated for a 1350m benchmark 60 race at Spreyton this week.
