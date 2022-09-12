The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Tasmania Police investigating theft of Forest Friesian heifers

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated September 12 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows stolen from Circular Head farm, police say

More than 20 young cows were stolen from a farm near Smithton in recent weeks, Tasmania Police have said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.