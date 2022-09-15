The Norwood Primary School Association will be running their annual school fair again this weekend on Saturday September 17.
There will be many attractions ranging from live music, train rides, performances by Dance Fit and Jump Rope for Heart, face painting, food stalls and much more.
A spokesperson from the School Association said they've been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses with their willingness to donate prizes and items to support the school.
"Without these businesses and the efforts of the volunteers of the School Association, the fair would not happen."
All proceeds from the fair will fund necessary items for the school.
In recent years the School Association has provided funding for additional outdoor seating, upgrading of the library and additional play equipment.
The fair kicks off at 10am and is located at the Norwood Primary School, 103 Norwood Avenue, Norwood.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues.
