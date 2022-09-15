The Examiner
Norwood Primary School Association is returning with their annual fair to raise money for supplies.

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 15 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:00am
Norwood Primary students Cooper, Connor, Jackson McQueen, Abbey and Owen Butterworth, Jonty McQueen, Ruby and Mila Leedham. Photo: Colin Butterworth

The Norwood Primary School Association will be running their annual school fair again this weekend on Saturday September 17.

