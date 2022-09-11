The republic discussion is right, not rude

A theme has emerged in recent years whenever a national or international news event has been unfolding, if that event has or may be tied to political movements. Or lack of movement, as the case may be.
The theme is to react to a tragedy by embracing its victims, while claiming to protect them from insensitive types who say the tragedy could have been prevented with a change in policy.
In Australia we have seen it time and time again during natural disasters when those who are disinclined to connect the fury of fire and flood to climate change are questioned about such a link.
During the horrific bushfires of the 2019/20 summer former New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was more focused on saving lives and property than discussing the government's climate change policy. The former prime minister Scott Morrison trotted out a similar line during the same summer, insisting he was focused on saving lives while offering "thoughts and prayers".
It was claimed it would be insensitive to those who had just lost everything to turn their tragedy into a political conversation.
In America the tactic is deployed time and time again whenever there is a devastating mass shooting. Gun rights advocates claim it is insensitive to discuss the country's firearm laws during such a horrific tragedy.
And in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the same rhetoric will be used to claim it would be insensitive to begin discussing an Australian republic.
Of course, that was the reaction that Greens' leader Adam Bandt received from many when he raised the issue on Friday.
But the reality is that this is a conversation that has been going for a long time, and though many may feel their grief is negated by such a discussion, as a country we are able to both grieve and achieve progress.
And, it was a discussion that the country voted for at the last federal election, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese himself recently reignited by appointing a minister for the republic.
That said, Mr Albanese doesn't appear to be champing at the bit now that Queen Elizabeth has died and he has, rightly, prioritised enshrining the Indigenous voice to parliament and that referendum will come before any question on a potential republic.
But it is, clearly, a conversation that has long been ongoing, and Her Majesty's death will only serve to elevate its prominence, and that is not insensitive, but simply a symptom of a functioning democracy.
