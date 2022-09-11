The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

The Queen's death the right time to join the republic discussion

Updated September 11 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The republic discussion is right, not rude

A theme has emerged in recent years whenever a national or international news event has been unfolding, if that event has or may be tied to political movements. Or lack of movement, as the case may be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.