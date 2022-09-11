Advertisement
Longford trainer Leon Laskey knows it's still a long road to the Devonport Cup but he has a potential candidate in his stable after former Victorian gelding Maincourt won again at Spreyton on Sunday.
The five-year-old carried 61kg to a narrow but gutsy win in the Benchmark 60 Handicap over the cup distance of 1880m.
It was his second win in six starts for Laskey after he won one of eight in Victoria for trainer Symon Wilde.
"He is a progressive horse and if he keeps tacking away maybe we can look at the Devonport Cup or something like that." Laskey said.
"It would be good if he can win another one and get to the Devonport Cup but, as everyone knows, you've got to get there.
"I've got to keep him sound and all that but I am a little bit excited although I'll keep a lid on it."
Laskey said the credit for finding Maincourt belong to his partner and co-owner Sharee Marshall.
"We buy our horses at on-line auctions and Sharee found this one," the trainer said.
"We usually go into separate rooms and pick out half a dozen each then come together to compare notes.
"We thought this one was worth looking at further and we ending up buying him for $15,000.
"I thought he was a good little buy for a staying horse.
"He'd only been lightly raced and he'd won over 2200m at Geelong.
"He's also raced in a lot of highweights carrying 64kg and those sort of weights."
Maincourt's two Tasmanian wins have both been at Spreyton which has been a pleasant change for Laskey and his stable.
"I haven't had many horses that run good on the synthetic, not this good anyway," he said.
"I have won a couple of races there but I'm not a lover of it."
Laskey said the thing he liked most about Maincourt's latest win was that he carried a big weight and "slugged it out".
"He's a big horse and he's got a bit of speed so he can get into a position and when he does tuck in behind them he switches off."
Maincourt had six weeks in the paddock while Laskey and Marshall were overseas and didn't race for three months but stepped straight to 1880m when he resumed.
"It would be no good starting him off over 1400m because he'd be off the bit from start to finish and it would be too hard a run for him," the trainer said.
"At least over 1880m he gets a bit of a rest at some stage of the race.
"This horse will run two laps when he's ready."
Maincourt may return to the turf for his next start over 2100m at Mowbray on October 12.
"After that, I'll probably give him a little break then start off again," Laskey said.
Maincourt was ridden by Ismail Toker to give him his first winner since returning from an extended winter holiday in Turkey.
Apprentice Taylor Johnstone took riding honours at the meeting with a double on Quicken Up for trainer Rowan Hamer and Gee Gee Enuf Speed for Team Wells.
Quicken Up is now two from two since joining the Hamer stable from Queensland.
The filly wasn't the quickest to begin from the inside barrier but Johnstone kicked up on the rail to settle behind the leader Feisty Lion.
The $3.20 favourite then enjoyed a nice run before coming around Feisty Lion at the top of the straight and edging clear to score by almost a length.
Johnstone also gave Gee Gee Enuf Speed a nice run midfield, one-off the rail, in the Class 1 Plate.
She improved to third between runners on the home turn and the well-bred mare then wore down Baheera to score narrowly.
The Team Wells-trained four-year-old was a shock winner of the Thousand Guineas last season and obviously appreciated getting back to 1650m.
The daughter of Rich Enuff has shown potential over staying trips, finishing midfield in the Strutt Stakes and Tasmanian Oaks over 2100m.
Her dam Speedy Sky, also a Thousand Guineas winner, was placed in the Strutt Stakes, Oaks, Devonport Cup and Tasmanian St Leger.
Driver Samantha Freeman was popular with punters when she broke through for her first win in almost three years at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Freeman fired hot favourite Strezlecki Watusi straight to the front in the Restricted Pace and the Brooke Hammond-trained four-year-old never looked in doubt as he cruised home by almost 5m.
The gelding was well backed with all the corporates including $3.80 to $1.80 with Sportsbet.
It was only Freeman's 10th drive this season and, in fact, she's had only a handful of drives each season since 2017-18.
The last of her 29 previous wins was on Karalta Moondance in December 2019.
Mark Yole brought up an early double with two contrasting drives on We Salute You and Im Rock Solid.
After being caught three wide around the first turn on We Salute You, Yole eased right back to last on the easing $9 chance in the Rating 60-74 Pace.
He continually saved ground along the pegs to be fourth to the home turn then came three wide at the top of the straight.
The Ben Yole-trained We Salute You ground home to beat favourite Montana Flash ($7 to $5) by a half neck.
Yole settled just worse than midfield from inside the second row on the heavily-backed Im Rock Solid ($8 to $4.20) in the Trainers Encouragement Pace.
However he didn't stay there for long, taking off three wide to find the death at the 1500m.
The Shane Boon-trained Im Rock Solid had headed off the leader by the home turn and found plenty in the straight to score in a three-way photo from Stevie Jolt and Impulze.
The double took Yole to 33 wins for the season and he's 13 off the premiership lead.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
