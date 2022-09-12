The Examiner
Valma Wilson is hoping her daughter, Dawn Wilson, will be able to benefit from an electric wheelchair

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
Dawn Wilson and her mother, Valma Wilson at the Ravenswood Over 50 Club. Picture by Rod Thompson

Valma Wilson has been looking after her disabled daughter, Dawn, all her life, and is asking the community for a precious resource which would greatly enhance the quality of life for the Wilsons - an electric wheelchair.

