Valma Wilson has been looking after her disabled daughter, Dawn, all her life, and is asking the community for a precious resource which would greatly enhance the quality of life for the Wilsons - an electric wheelchair.
A fundraiser was held for Dawn at the Ravenswood over 50s club to raise money for an electric wheelchair, which would greatly benefit Dawn and Thelma.
Thelma, 78, said it was a difficult task to look after her daughter and was struggling to do so now more than ever.
"I've got crooked legs, I have hardening of the arteries and osteoporosis and I have just got to be careful with what I do.
Ms Wilson said an electric wheelchair would benefit her daughter significantly and was grateful for the support she had received from family and friends.
"She hasn't been able to get out for two or three years now. She just has to sit down on her wheelchair most of the time.
"She's had both knees done, she's had both hips done, she's had a foot operation. She's had a terrific amount done to her in the last 20 years but I'll be there for her all the way."
