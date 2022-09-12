The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston local delivers hand made cards to assist mental health in the elderly

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 12 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident Dot Andison and her great-great grandson Sebastian Woodland. Photo: Rod Thompson

A Launceston teenager is helping ease loneliness in the elderly by creating and delivering hand-made cards to retirement villages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.