A Launceston teenager is helping ease loneliness in the elderly by creating and delivering hand-made cards to retirement villages.
Scotch Oakburn College student Ava Boyle started the idea in May as a project for school, and it has grown in popularity.
"I had a project, and I thought about benefiting the elderly's mental health and giving back to people who don't have any visitors," Ava said.
"If you know anyone that doesn't really have anyone just reach out, even if it's giving them a card."
Senior care Manager at Aldersgate Village Claire Paley said receiving the cards are something the residents look forward to.
"It's something to brighten up their day when they look at it."
"The reception has been great, they all love them," she said.
The cards feature characters wearing clothes from different eras of fashion, something Ava hopes is a way for the elderly to re-connect with their past.
Each card is hand-drawn and takes about 40 minutes to make, after which they're digitally scanned to be printed.
She then seals and presses each card with a wax stamp.
"The response has been really good. It's great to see so many smiles," she said.
According to Lifeline, lonely elderly people are more likely to experience depression, physical and cognitive decline, and a range of illnesses that require long-term care.
Loneliness is also one of the top causes of social exclusion among older people.
Research shows older Australians are more likely to experience social isolation and loneliness than any other demographic. Those over 75 experience loneliness more than any other age group.
Older people in long term care in hospital or residential facilitates are especially at risk. A report from the Centre for Social Impact found many elderly felt lonely when in hospital, particularly when there were difficulties for families to visit.
Research also shows that residents in care facilities tend to be lonelier than community-dwelling older people, even though they are often surrounded by other residents and carers.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
