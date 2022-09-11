The Examiner
Letters to the editor | September 12 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:30pm
Fond memories of Royal visit to Hobart

Procession memories

With the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the experience my parents had during the 1954 royal visit to Hobart was interesting due to the position and locality of their first residence together. The newlyweds resided at Nettlefold's Tower, (now the Grand Chancellor), on Macquarie Street, enroute of the forthcoming royal procession.

