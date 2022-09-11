Fond memories of Royal visit to Hobart

With the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the experience my parents had during the 1954 royal visit to Hobart was interesting due to the position and locality of their first residence together. The newlyweds resided at Nettlefold's Tower, (now the Grand Chancellor), on Macquarie Street, enroute of the forthcoming royal procession.
Before the much-anticipated event, a local policeman had called to ask the names and addresses of who would be taking advantage of the clear view, and who would be residing at the residence during the royal procession - an experience both would never forget associated with a smile of remembrance.
In order to allay the sense of growing panic in Bruce Webb's foreboding letter, The Sunday Examiner, regarding the probable expiration of the monarchy under Charles III, may I suggest he embraces the call of our late, beloved, Queen of Australia, Elizabeth II, and that is to: "Keep calm, and carry on.," in the knowledge that monarchies have successfully continued for centuries after the loss of popular kings, queens and princes in such places as The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Tonga, among a few other major players on the world stage.
Wouldn't we be mad to jump ship, then, thereby abandoning a perfect system of government existing in most of the world's top 10 nations?
Garry Evans (Adv., Sept 9) appears to be very concerned about current political proposals to recognise Australian Aboriginals in our constitution. Indeed, Mr Evans seems to fear that our leaders are in the business of creating "parallel" systems of government, and a permanent "racial divide". I am currently travelling in northern Australia and I wish Mr. Evans could be with me, to see first hand the ticking time bomb of racial and cultural division that is here and now.
Kent Wood, East Devonport
Some 20 years ago the AFL decreed that York Park, Launceston, was the nearest thing to the MCG with similar dimensions, climate and surface.
Now in the year 2022, it seems that climate change has cooled Tasmania, made it wetter and ruined the surface of the York Park.
Could it be that the AFL doesn't want Tasmania as a part of the AFL?
No sponsors. No Grounds. And weather?
Please identify any difference between Gippsland and Northern Tasmania.
There is still no roof on York Park, but where is the roof on the MCG?
York Park can handle 20,000 patrons without modification.
Let's compare that with Sydney and Brisbane crowds.
There is no need for a stadium in Hobart. Tasmania has the Blundstone arena, UTAS Stadium and now Dial Park.
You could spend $750,000 to upgrade each of these three stadiums to AFL-standard.
There is a need for the AFL executive to become less political and much more honest.
Robert Clark, Longford
It was great to see the backslapping and handshakes with the passing of the climate change bill in federal parliament recently.
Now I'm eagerly awaiting when the realisation hits that to achieve these fantastic targets, lithium mining will have to increase fifty fold just to meet the demand for batteries.
How much extra energy will be required just for that? How will we produce it? How economical will it be?
There are exciting times ahead and I am looking forward to seeing the plans going forward, given that there's going to be a cooling of the planet and a slowing of plant life, requiring more energy to sustain existence as we currently know it.
It will be as exciting as the discovery, sustainability and benefits for the planet as it was with plastics I'm sure.
Darrell Poke, Latrobe
