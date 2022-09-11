Georgia Baker's golden Commonwealth Games has set her up for a rare two-pronged assault at upcoming world championships.
Perth's two-time Olympian won two gold medals on the track and another in the road race during the Birmingham Games last month and is ready for another similarly challenging workload.
Advertisement
Baker, who turns 28 later this month, has flown home after fighting a stomach bug at the Simac Ladies Tour in the Netherlands.
The Northern Districts Cycling Club member will compete in the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong from September 18-25.
One of 29 cyclists selected on the Australian team, Baker will contest the road race and individual time trial.
Just over a fortnight later, she will be among an Australian squad of 15 at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, from October 12-16.
Her Australian Cycling Team and Team BikeExchange-Jayco teammates Alexandra Manly and Ruby Roseman-Gannon will be joined by Maeve Plouffe and Chloe Moran in a women's endurance squad with a heightened focus on bunch races according to AusCycling's Jesse Korf.
"For the women, we have the ambition to improve on our performance in the bunch races where Georgia Baker and Alex Manly have shown promising signs in the Nations Cup season," Korf said.
Posting on Instagram, Baker said she couldn't wait to return to Australia, adding: "This year has seemed to fly by!"
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.