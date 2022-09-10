The Examiner
Good News

Over 1900 pink participants took part in Cancer Council's Women's 5k on Sunday

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated September 11 2022 - 7:30am, first published September 10 2022 - 3:30pm
Sea of pink as thousands take part in Women's 5k charity run

Launceston's CBD turned pink on Sunday morning as thousands gathered to take part in a fundraising walk/run for cancer.

