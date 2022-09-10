Sea of pink as thousands take part in Women's 5k charity run

Launceston's CBD turned pink on Sunday morning as thousands gathered to take part in a fundraising walk/run for cancer.
Participants gathered in City Park before following the course around Launceston's city streets.
Cancer Council Tasmania CEO Penny Egan said the Women's 5K Walk-Run attracted more than 1900 participants in Launceston.
"The Women's 5K Walk-Run attracts Tasmanian women, men and children of all ages, backgrounds, levels of fitness and accessibility in celebration and remembrance of life," Mrs Egan said.
"They run the streets of Launceston and also virtually around the State.
"The Women's 5K Walk-Run supports and encourages health awareness for all Tasmanians, and also raises vital funds for Cancer Council Tasmania's support and research programs.
"This year the motto is DO IT FOR THEM - Cancer doesn't discriminate and the Women's 5K is all about raising funds and supporting anyone impacted by cancer."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
