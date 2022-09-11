A chance encounter in the Top End not only prompted a major life change for Matthew Dennis but led to the versatile Bracknell footballer claiming the NTFA Premier Division's best and fairest award.
Raised in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora, Dennis had been playing for Palmerston and living in Darwin for a decade when fate determined a radical sea-change.
"I met some people on holiday from Bracknell who asked if I'd like to come down," he said.
"I'd never been before and liked the appeal and the chance to give my family a life experience.
"When I first moved down I had no idea the quality of footy here but honestly it's one of the best things I've ever done."
The 36-year-old ruck-turned-centre-half-forward capped the move by joining former North Melbourne and Collingwood AFLW star Abbey Green as the NTFA's best and fairest Premier Division players of 2022.
"I was really surprised but also really proud," added Dennis, a father-of-two and community housing officer.
"I nearly had a heart attack when I heard but I think I had some really good games and I was happy with how I'd been playing.
"When I saw the back end of the season I was not expecting to receive any votes and was a bit lucky to be hanging on because there's a lot of good players and I thought others would come over the top, but they never did.
"I definitely think I'm slowing up a bit but I really enjoy my footy and put a lot of time into my recovery so I'll keep going until the body says no more.
"From a team perspective we were a bit disappointed to be on top the whole year and then drop off at the last minute but overall it was a good year for the club and we're hopeful of more success next year."
Dennis finished two votes ahead of Rocherlea's Josh Ponting and Jordan Tepper, of South Launceston, while Old Launcestonians coach Green, 25, won the women's count by one vote from Scottsdale's Alex Hall.
Both winners also featured in the teams of the year with grand final opponents OLs and Launceston each providing seven players for the women's team.
