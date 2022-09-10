Kingborough will face Launceston in next Saturday's Tasmanian State League grand final after they defeated Clarence 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74).
They certainly didn't have it all their own way, trailing by 15 points at three-quarter-time and not hitting the front until the dying minutes thanks to a long-range Marcus Gardner goal.
Advertisement
The Tigers' ruckman marked a hurried Jarrod Harper kick and then converted from a step outside 50 to put themselves five points up before Clarence won the centre bounce and put Kingborough's defence under pressure.
Enter Ben Donnelly, who outmarked Peter Hudson Medallist Colin Garland to seal the victory and their maiden TSL grand final berth.
That passage of play would ultimately be Garland's last, with the 141-game Melbourne Demon announcing his retirement after the game.
Clarence shared the news on their social media channels.
"The club would like to thank Colin for his outstanding contribution during his time here and even though he would no doubt prefer a premiership medallion, having the Hudson Medal as the punctuation mark on your career isn't too bad," the post read.
Earlier, in the development league, Launceston ensured there would be two Blues teams playing on the big day with an 8.12 (60) to 5.3 (33) win over North Hobart.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.